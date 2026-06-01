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    WIDE: Screaming Eagles honor Carentan’s liberation during Cabbage Patch ceremony

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    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.02.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David W. Gardner, Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), gives remarks during the Cabbage Patch ceremony at Cabbage Patch Square in Carentan, France, June 3, 2026. Located eight miles inland from Utah Beach and behind what were once enemy lines, Cabbage Patch Square marks the site where U.S. service members began the bloody, close-combat fight to liberate Carentan during World War II.

    Following the ceremony, Gardner, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher C. Goodart and Screaming Eagles marched from Cabbage Patch Square to the Signal Monument near Carentan City Hall during events commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 09:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009266
    VIRIN: 260603-A-XY121-6032
    Filename: DOD_111747450
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: CARENTAN, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, WIDE: Screaming Eagles honor Carentan’s liberation during Cabbage Patch ceremony, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DDay
    101st (AASLT)
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAndStrategic
    101st Airborne Division

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