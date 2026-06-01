WIDE: Screaming Eagles honor Carentan’s liberation during Cabbage Patch ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009266" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David W. Gardner, Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), gives remarks during the Cabbage Patch ceremony at Cabbage Patch Square in Carentan, France, June 3, 2026. Located eight miles inland from Utah Beach and behind what were once enemy lines, Cabbage Patch Square marks the site where U.S. service members began the bloody, close-combat fight to liberate Carentan during World War II.



Following the ceremony, Gardner, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher C. Goodart and Screaming Eagles marched from Cabbage Patch Square to the Signal Monument near Carentan City Hall during events commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)