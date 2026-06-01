Trident II D5 Flight Test Compilation Video

Washington, Navy Yard - A video montage comprised of unarmed flight tests of the Trident II D5 strategic weapon system (SWS) between 2014 - 2016. The video includes test footage from Demonstration and Shakedown Operation (DASO) 25, DASO 26, and DASO 27.
On June 2, 2014, the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS West Virginia (SSBN 736) launches an unarmed Trident II D5 missile as part of DASO 25 off the coast of Florida.
On Nov. 7, 2015, the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) launches an unarmed Trident II D5 missile as part of DASO 26 off the coast of California.
On Aug. 31, 2016, the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maryland (SSBN 738) launches an unarmed Trident II D5 missile as part of DASO 27 off the coast of Florida.
These launches were part of the U.S. Navy PAE Strategic Systems Program’s DASO certification process. The primary objective of DASO is to evaluate and demonstrate the readiness of the SSBN’s Strategic Weapon System (SWS) and crew before operational deployment following the submarine’s engineered refueling overhaul.
(Clips originally taken from June 2014 - August 2016)
(U.S. Navy video/released)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2016
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 09:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009260
|VIRIN:
|160831-D-N1701-9347
|Filename:
|DOD_111747415
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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