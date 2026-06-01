U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David W. Gardner, Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), gives remarks during the Cabbage Patch ceremony at Cabbage Patch Square in Carentan, France, June 3, 2026.
Located eight miles inland from Utah Beach and behind what were once enemy lines, Cabbage Patch Square marks the site where U.S. service members began the bloody, close-combat fight to liberate Carentan during World War II.
Following the ceremony, Gardner, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher C. Goodart and Screaming Eagles marched from Cabbage Patch Square to the Signal Monument near Carentan City Hall during events commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 09:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009259
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-XY121-9869
|Filename:
|DOD_111747413
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|CARENTAN, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SOCIAL: Screaming Eagles honor Carentan’s liberation during Cabbage Patch ceremony, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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