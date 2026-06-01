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    Deployers return home

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    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2026

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    A contingent of 121st Air Refueling Wing Airmen arrive home after a deployment to the Indo-Pacific Command Area of Responsibility at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, March 31, 2026. The Airmen of the 121 ARW routinely deploy worldwide, providing crucial air refueling capabilities to the Department of War. (Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 09:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009255
    VIRIN: 260531-Z-UU033-1100
    Filename: DOD_111747358
    Length: 00:05:19
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Deployers return home, by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    military families
    National Guard
    homecoming
    Air National Guard
    Department of War (DOW)

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