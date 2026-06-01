Deployers return home

A contingent of 121st Air Refueling Wing Airmen arrive home after a deployment to the Indo-Pacific Command Area of Responsibility at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, March 31, 2026. The Airmen of the 121 ARW routinely deploy worldwide, providing crucial air refueling capabilities to the Department of War. (Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 09:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009255
|VIRIN:
|260531-Z-UU033-1100
|Filename:
|DOD_111747358
|Length:
|00:05:19
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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