B-Roll: WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009249" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

World War II veterans arrive in Normandy, France, at Deauville–Normandy Airport, June 3, 2026, to participate in the 82nd commemoration of D-Day. U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, spoke at the event, joining Brigitte Macron, spouse of French President Emmanuel Macron, at the welcome ceremony. The annual observances recognize the sacrifice and legacy of Allied forces who participated in the June 6, 1944, invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Joe Legros)