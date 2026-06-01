World War II veterans arrive in Normandy, France, at Deauville–Normandy Airport, June 3, 2026, to participate in the 82nd commemoration of D-Day. U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, spoke at the event, joining Brigitte Macron, spouse of French President Emmanuel Macron, at the welcome ceremony. The annual observances recognize the sacrifice and legacy of Allied forces who participated in the June 6, 1944, invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 07:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009249
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-SD031-3076
|Filename:
|DOD_111747279
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|DEAUVILLE, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France, by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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