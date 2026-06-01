(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DEAUVILLE, FRANCE

    06.02.2026

    Video by Maj. Joe Legros 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    World War II veterans arrive in Normandy, France, at Deauville–Normandy Airport, June 3, 2026, to participate in the 82nd commemoration of D-Day. U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, spoke at the event, joining Brigitte Macron, spouse of French President Emmanuel Macron, at the welcome ceremony. The annual observances recognize the sacrifice and legacy of Allied forces who participated in the June 6, 1944, invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Joe Legros)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 07:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009249
    VIRIN: 260603-A-SD031-3076
    Filename: DOD_111747279
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: DEAUVILLE, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France, by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAndStrategic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video