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    Commander, Naval Surface Group Europe Change of Command

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    SPAIN

    06.02.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jett Morgan 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 3, 2026) Commodore Andrew Klug relieved Commodore Alexander Mamikonian as the Commander of Naval Surface Group Europe during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, June 3, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 06:15
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1009246
    VIRIN: 260603-N-YS747-1001
    Filename: DOD_111747239
    Length: 00:47:32
    Location: ES

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    NAVAL STATION ROTA
    Change of Command

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