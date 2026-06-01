Commander, Naval Surface Group Europe Change of Command

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 3, 2026) Commodore Andrew Klug relieved Commodore Alexander Mamikonian as the Commander of Naval Surface Group Europe during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, June 3, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 06:15
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1009246
|VIRIN:
|260603-N-YS747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111747239
|Length:
|00:47:32
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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