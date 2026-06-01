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    CW2 Jones Shares Personal Benefits From AER

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.17.2026

    Video by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2, a huma resources technician, assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, discusses how she benefited from Army Emergency Relief at Panzer Kaserne, Germany, May 13, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 05:25
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1009244
    VIRIN: 260518-A-DR666-1120
    Filename: DOD_111747213
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, CW2 Jones Shares Personal Benefits From AER, by PV2 Hatcher Oresic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    21st TSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

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