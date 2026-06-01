CW2 Jones Shares Personal Benefits From AER

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2, a huma resources technician, assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, discusses how she benefited from Army Emergency Relief at Panzer Kaserne, Germany, May 13, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 05:25
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1009244
|VIRIN:
|260518-A-DR666-1120
|Filename:
|DOD_111747213
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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