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    21st TSC Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training B-Roll

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    06.02.2026

    Video by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    B-roll package of U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jerome Gisclair, a senior fatality management noncommissioned officer assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa alongside U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Richard Soto, a fatality management noncommissioned officer assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, ran a unit recovery team training on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on June 3, 2026 (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hatcher Oresic)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 05:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009242
    VIRIN: 260603-A-DR666-1665
    Filename: DOD_111747188
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE

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    This work, 21st TSC Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training B-Roll, by PV2 Hatcher Oresic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    21st TSC
    StrongerTogether
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