B-roll package of U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jerome Gisclair, a senior fatality management noncommissioned officer assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa alongside U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Richard Soto, a fatality management noncommissioned officer assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, ran a unit recovery team training on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on June 3, 2026 (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hatcher Oresic)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 05:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009242
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-DR666-1665
|Filename:
|DOD_111747188
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training B-Roll, by PV2 Hatcher Oresic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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