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    Know Your Mil - SrA Finnley Cooke (Aerospace Medical Technician)

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    LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.01.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Finnley Cooke, 86th Medical Squadron aerospace medical technician, expands on the tasks that he performs while working in an internal medicine unit at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), Landstuhl, Germany. LRMC internal medicine is one of 52 medical specialties servicing over 46,000 outpatient visits per month. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 06:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009241
    VIRIN: 260602-F-UC180-4073
    Filename: DOD_111747183
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, Know Your Mil - SrA Finnley Cooke (Aerospace Medical Technician), by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    LRMC
    Internal Medicine
    Knowyourmil
    knowyourairman
    medic

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