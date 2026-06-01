U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Finnley Cooke, 86th Medical Squadron aerospace medical technician, expands on the tasks that he performs while working in an internal medicine unit at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), Landstuhl, Germany. LRMC internal medicine is one of 52 medical specialties servicing over 46,000 outpatient visits per month. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 06:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009241
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-UC180-4073
|Filename:
|DOD_111747183
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Know Your Mil - SrA Finnley Cooke (Aerospace Medical Technician), by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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