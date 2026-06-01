Know Your Mil - SrA Finnley Cooke (Aerospace Medical Technician)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009241" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Finnley Cooke, 86th Medical Squadron aerospace medical technician, expands on the tasks that he performs while working in an internal medicine unit at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), Landstuhl, Germany. LRMC internal medicine is one of 52 medical specialties servicing over 46,000 outpatient visits per month. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)