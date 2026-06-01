Cape Horn Port Ops Operation Pathways 26

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade and 25th Infantry Division perform port operations and maintenance onto a United States Naval Ship (USNS) Cape Horn, in support of Operation Pathways 26 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Port, Hawaii, Feb. 13, 2026. The USNS Cape Horn is a strategic sealift vessel designed for rapid deployment of U.S. military gear, vehicles, and personnel in support of various exercises and deployments. This vessel loading operation supports Operation Pathways 26 and ensures the upcoming multinational exercises, Salaknib 26 and Balikatan 26, are mission capable to strengthen interoperability and deterrence throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Brandon Roland)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 03:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009233
|VIRIN:
|260214-A-GW658-8054
|Filename:
|DOD_111747104
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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