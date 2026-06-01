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    Cape Horn Port Ops Operation Pathways 26

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Roland 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade and 25th Infantry Division perform port operations and maintenance onto a United States Naval Ship (USNS) Cape Horn, in support of Operation Pathways 26 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Port, Hawaii, Feb. 13, 2026. The USNS Cape Horn is a strategic sealift vessel designed for rapid deployment of U.S. military gear, vehicles, and personnel in support of various exercises and deployments. This vessel loading operation supports Operation Pathways 26 and ensures the upcoming multinational exercises, Salaknib 26 and Balikatan 26, are mission capable to strengthen interoperability and deterrence throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Brandon Roland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 03:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009233
    VIRIN: 260214-A-GW658-8054
    Filename: DOD_111747104
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cape Horn Port Ops Operation Pathways 26, by SGT Brandon Roland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    25th ID
    Operation Pathways 26
    Salaknib 2026
    Balikatan 2026, BK26, Balikatan, FriendsPartnersAllies

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