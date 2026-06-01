H&HS Post and Relief Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Steven T. Kern relinquishes his post as the sergeant major of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS) to Sgt. Maj. Lee R. Ancona, the sergeant major of HHS during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 3, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a Marine Corps tradition that represents the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one sergeant major to another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gage Collins)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 03:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009232
|VIRIN:
|260603-M-SD548-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111747102
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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