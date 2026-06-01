H&HS Post and Relief Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009232" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Steven T. Kern relinquishes his post as the sergeant major of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS) to Sgt. Maj. Lee R. Ancona, the sergeant major of HHS during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 3, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a Marine Corps tradition that represents the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one sergeant major to another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gage Collins)