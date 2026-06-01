Father Day's Shoutout

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Simeamativa Kruse, assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, sends a Father’s Day greeting to her father and Pops in Samoa and Maui, Hawaii, from Kaiserslautern, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 05:18
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1009230
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-IK168-5539
|Filename:
|DOD_111747095
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|DE
|Hometown:
|MAUI, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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