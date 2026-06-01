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    Father's Day Shoutout

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    GERMANY

    05.28.2026

    Video by Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Celina Carter, assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, sends a Father’s Day greeting to her father in Baltimore, Maryland, from Kaiserslautern, Germany.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 05:18
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1009227
    VIRIN: 260529-A-IK168-3691
    Filename: DOD_111747076
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: DE
    Hometown: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Father's Day Shoutout, by PFC Kaiden Silversmith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    21st TSC
    FirstInSupport
    21strong

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