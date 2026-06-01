U.S. Army Pfc. Logan Beam, assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, sends a Father’s Day greeting to his father in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, from Kaiserslautern, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 05:18
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1009226
|VIRIN:
|260529-A-IK168-5343
|Filename:
|DOD_111747073
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|DE
|Hometown:
|CARLISLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Father's Day Shoutout, by PFC Kaiden Silversmith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.