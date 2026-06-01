H&HS Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Frederico Mendizabal, the former commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS) relinquishes command to Lt. Col. Christopher Merrick, the commanding officer of HHS during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a Marine Corps tradition which honors the outgoing commanding officer’s effort and dedication while also recognizing the oncoming commanding officer’s commitment to the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gage Collins)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 03:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009224
|VIRIN:
|260604-M-SD548-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111747015
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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