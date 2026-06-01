(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    H&HS Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.03.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gage Collins 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Frederico Mendizabal, the former commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS) relinquishes command to Lt. Col. Christopher Merrick, the commanding officer of HHS during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a Marine Corps tradition which honors the outgoing commanding officer’s effort and dedication while also recognizing the oncoming commanding officer’s commitment to the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gage Collins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 03:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009224
    VIRIN: 260604-M-SD548-1001
    Filename: DOD_111747015
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, H&HS Change of Command Ceremony, by LCpl Gage Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HHS
    Post and Relief
    Passing the Colors
    USINDOPACOM
    Tradition
    CoC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video