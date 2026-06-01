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    Maritime Day at U.S. Naval Base Guam

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    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    05.22.2026

    Video by Grady Fontana 

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command Far East's Ship Support Unit Guam, along with U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam, and US Naval Base Guam participated in a wreath laying ceremony off the coast of Naval Base Guam during a National Maritime Day commemoration to honor all fallen civilian mariners, May 22, 2026. National Maritime Day is celebrated each year to recognize one of our country’s most important industries, and honor the sacrifices of past and present U.S. merchant mariners. (U.S. Navy video by Grady T. Fontana)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 02:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009223
    VIRIN: 260522-N-IX266-2001
    Filename: DOD_111746988
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU

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    This work, Maritime Day at U.S. Naval Base Guam, by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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