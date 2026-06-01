Maritime Day at U.S. Naval Base Guam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009223" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command Far East's Ship Support Unit Guam, along with U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam, and US Naval Base Guam participated in a wreath laying ceremony off the coast of Naval Base Guam during a National Maritime Day commemoration to honor all fallen civilian mariners, May 22, 2026. National Maritime Day is celebrated each year to recognize one of our country’s most important industries, and honor the sacrifices of past and present U.S. merchant mariners. (U.S. Navy video by Grady T. Fontana)