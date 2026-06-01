Maritime Day at U.S. Naval Base Guam

U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command Far East's Ship Support Unit Guam, along with U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam, and US Naval Base Guam participated in a wreath laying ceremony off the coast of Naval Base Guam during a National Maritime Day commemoration to honor all fallen civilian mariners, May 22, 2026. National Maritime Day is celebrated each year to recognize one of our country’s most important industries, and honor the sacrifices of past and present U.S. merchant mariners. (U.S. Navy video by Grady T. Fontana)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 02:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009223
|VIRIN:
|260522-N-IX266-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111746988
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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