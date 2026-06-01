U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a simulated raid during Realistic Urban Training at Blythe, California, May 31, 2026. RUT is a critical pre-deployment exercise that enables the 13th MEU to integrate its command, aviation, ground and logistics combat elements, ensuring the force is prepared to respond rapidly and effectively to crises in unfamiliar, urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 23:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009218
|VIRIN:
|260601-M-MS254-4696
|Filename:
|DOD_111746943
|Length:
|00:06:52
|Location:
|BLYTHE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BLT 2/4 Conducts an Urban Raid, by LCpl Christian Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.