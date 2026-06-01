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    BLT 2/4 Conducts an Urban Raid

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    BLYTHE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a simulated raid during Realistic Urban Training at Blythe, California, May 31, 2026. RUT is a critical pre-deployment exercise that enables the 13th MEU to integrate its command, aviation, ground and logistics combat elements, ensuring the force is prepared to respond rapidly and effectively to crises in unfamiliar, urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 23:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009218
    VIRIN: 260601-M-MS254-4696
    Filename: DOD_111746943
    Length: 00:06:52
    Location: BLYTHE, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, BLT 2/4 Conducts an Urban Raid, by LCpl Christian Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    13th MEU
    RUT
    BLT 2/4
    VMM 364
    Raid

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