13th MEU BLT 2/4 Conducts a Simulated Sensing Expeditionary Advanced Base Mission | Broll

U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a simulated sensing expeditionary advanced base mission during Realistic Urban Training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, May 30-June 1, 2026. RUT is a critical pre-deployment exercise that enables the 13th MEU to integrate its command, aviation, ground, and logistics combat elements, ensuring the force is prepared to respond rapidly and effectively to crises in unfamiliar, urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Stover)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 21:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009210
|VIRIN:
|260601-M-TR167-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111746849
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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