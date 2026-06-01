(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    13th MEU BLT 2/4 Conducts a Simulated Sensing Expeditionary Advanced Base Mission | Broll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2026

    Video by Cpl. Grace Stover 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a simulated sensing expeditionary advanced base mission during Realistic Urban Training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, May 30-June 1, 2026. RUT is a critical pre-deployment exercise that enables the 13th MEU to integrate its command, aviation, ground, and logistics combat elements, ensuring the force is prepared to respond rapidly and effectively to crises in unfamiliar, urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Stover)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 21:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009210
    VIRIN: 260601-M-TR167-2001
    Filename: DOD_111746849
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th MEU BLT 2/4 Conducts a Simulated Sensing Expeditionary Advanced Base Mission | Broll, by Cpl Grace Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMEF
    13th MEU
    RUT
    Seab
    SUAS
    FromTheSea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video