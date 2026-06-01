402nd AFSB Supporting Combatant Commanders West of the International Date Line

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009206" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Chan Saelee, support operations officer for the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, discusses how the brigade enables readiness and supports combatant commanders throughout the Indo-Pacific region west of the International Date Line. As the Army Materiel Command's forward presence in the theater, the 402nd AFSB synchronizes logistics, sustainment, Army Prepositioned Stocks, Logistics Civil Augmentation Program support, installation services and operational sustainment capabilities to extend strategic reach and ensure forces remain ready to respond across one of the world's largest and most complex operational environments. (U.S. Army video by 8th TSC Public Affairs)