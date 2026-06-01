U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Chan Saelee, support operations officer for the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, discusses how the brigade enables readiness and supports combatant commanders throughout the Indo-Pacific region west of the International Date Line. As the Army Materiel Command's forward presence in the theater, the 402nd AFSB synchronizes logistics, sustainment, Army Prepositioned Stocks, Logistics Civil Augmentation Program support, installation services and operational sustainment capabilities to extend strategic reach and ensure forces remain ready to respond across one of the world's largest and most complex operational environments. (U.S. Army video by 8th TSC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 20:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009206
|VIRIN:
|260604-O-PW042-4312
|Filename:
|DOD_111746834
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 402nd AFSB Supporting Combatant Commanders West of the International Date Line, by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.