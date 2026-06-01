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    402nd AFSB Supporting Combatant Commanders West of the International Date Line

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    PHILIPPINES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Aaron DeCapua 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Chan Saelee, support operations officer for the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, discusses how the brigade enables readiness and supports combatant commanders throughout the Indo-Pacific region west of the International Date Line. As the Army Materiel Command's forward presence in the theater, the 402nd AFSB synchronizes logistics, sustainment, Army Prepositioned Stocks, Logistics Civil Augmentation Program support, installation services and operational sustainment capabilities to extend strategic reach and ensure forces remain ready to respond across one of the world's largest and most complex operational environments. (U.S. Army video by 8th TSC Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 20:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009206
    VIRIN: 260604-O-PW042-4312
    Filename: DOD_111746834
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: PH

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    TAGS

    AMC
    ASC
    8th TSC
    Salaknib 2026
    Balikantan2026

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