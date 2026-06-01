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    VMM268 Hosts a Static Display for Republic of Korea Marine Corps

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, hosts a static display for the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, June 3, 2026. VMM-268 held the static display to enhance combat readiness and strengthen relationships with the Republic of Korea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 22:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009198
    VIRIN: 260603-M-UB848-1001
    Filename: DOD_111746716
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US

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    This work, VMM268 Hosts a Static Display for Republic of Korea Marine Corps, by LCpl Chandler Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MAG24
    ROKMC
    VMM268

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