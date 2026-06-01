U.S. Marine Corps Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, hosts a static display for the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, June 3, 2026. VMM-268 held the static display to enhance combat readiness and strengthen relationships with the Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 22:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009198
|VIRIN:
|260603-M-UB848-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111746716
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM268 Hosts a Static Display for Republic of Korea Marine Corps, by LCpl Chandler Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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