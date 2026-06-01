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    USS CLEVELAND Morning Colors

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    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony Soto 

    USS CLEVELAND

    ET2 Cannell plays the National Anthem on the bagpipes during colors.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 19:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009196
    VIRIN: 260512-N-CL096-8828
    Filename: DOD_111746697
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS CLEVELAND Morning Colors, by PO1 Anthony Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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