ET2 Cannell plays the National Anthem on the bagpipes during colors.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 19:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009196
|VIRIN:
|260512-N-CL096-8828
|Filename:
|DOD_111746697
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS CLEVELAND Morning Colors, by PO1 Anthony Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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