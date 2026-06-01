(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bravo Branch Soldiers Build Morale with Sunday Morning Frisbee Game

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman 

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    Soldiers of Bravo Branch, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, take part in a Sunday morning frisbee game at the West Fort Hood, Texas, Physical Fitness Field, Feb. 22, 2026. The team‑building activity strengthens morale and camaraderie among Soldiers ahead of upcoming training missions. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 17:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009187
    VIRIN: 260222-A-VS000-5673
    Filename: DOD_111746445
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Branch Soldiers Build Morale with Sunday Morning Frisbee Game, by SFC Kurt Grohman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video