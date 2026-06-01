Bravo Branch Soldiers Build Morale with Sunday Morning Frisbee Game

Soldiers of Bravo Branch, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, take part in a Sunday morning frisbee game at the West Fort Hood, Texas, Physical Fitness Field, Feb. 22, 2026. The team‑building activity strengthens morale and camaraderie among Soldiers ahead of upcoming training missions. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 17:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009187
|VIRIN:
|260222-A-VS000-5673
|Filename:
|DOD_111746445
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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