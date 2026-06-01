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    Night Driver Training Prepares 2nd MCTD Soldiers for Summer OC/T Mission

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman 

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, conduct nighttime driver training using military vehicles equipped with blackout lights and night‑vision goggles at West Fort Hood, Texas, May 2, 2026. The training prepares the detachment for its upcoming Observer/Controller Trainer mission at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, this summer. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 17:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009185
    VIRIN: 260502-A-VS000-7681
    Filename: DOD_111746391
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Night Driver Training Prepares 2nd MCTD Soldiers for Summer OC/T Mission, by SFC Kurt Grohman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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