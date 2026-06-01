Night Driver Training Prepares 2nd MCTD Soldiers for Summer OC/T Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009185" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, conduct nighttime driver training using military vehicles equipped with blackout lights and night‑vision goggles at West Fort Hood, Texas, May 2, 2026. The training prepares the detachment for its upcoming Observer/Controller Trainer mission at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, this summer. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division)