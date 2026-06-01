F-22 Demonstration Team performs at 2026 Soar and Shore Airshow

U.S. Airmen assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team perform for the Soar and Shore Airshow in Atlantic City, NJ, May 29-31, 2026. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team travels worldwide to highlight the unmatched agility, precision and air dominance capabilities of the Air Force’s 5th-generation fighter fleet. Each demonstration highlights the Raptor’s power, control and maneuverability, offering audiences a firsthand look at the aircraft’s role in maintaining air superiority. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 16:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009171
|VIRIN:
|260531-F-VS152-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111746215
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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