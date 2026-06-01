(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-22 Demonstration Team performs at 2026 Soar and Shore Airshow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team perform for the Soar and Shore Airshow in Atlantic City, NJ, May 29-31, 2026. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team travels worldwide to highlight the unmatched agility, precision and air dominance capabilities of the Air Force’s 5th-generation fighter fleet. Each demonstration highlights the Raptor’s power, control and maneuverability, offering audiences a firsthand look at the aircraft’s role in maintaining air superiority. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009171
    VIRIN: 260531-F-VS152-1001
    Filename: DOD_111746215
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Demonstration Team performs at 2026 Soar and Shore Airshow, by SSgt Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-22 pilot
    F-22 crew chief
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    Airshow
    F-22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video