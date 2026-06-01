Golf Company Crucible Day Event B-Roll

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion conduct various events during the Crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 5, 2026. The Crucible is a 54-hour event where recruits apply the knowledge they have learned throughout recruit training, to earn the title of United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 16:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009170
|VIRIN:
|260505-M-AG307-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111746183
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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