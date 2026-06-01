USS Rhode Island Successfully Tests Trident II D5 Missile

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009153" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 9, 2019) An unarmed Trident II D5LE missile launches from the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Rhode Island (SSBN 740) off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation (DASO) 29. This launch was part of the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Program’s DASO certification process. The primary objective of DASO is to evaluate and demonstrate the readiness of the SSBN’s Strategic Weapon System (SWS) and crew before operational deployment following the submarine’s engineered refueling overhaul. (U.S. Navy video /Released)