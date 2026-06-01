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    The Rider Mentor Program Instructor Course

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    MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Miles Migliara 

    U.S. Marine Corps Risk Management Directorate

    The Marine Corps Risk Management Directorate kicked off a two-day Rider Mentor Program Instructor Course (RMPIC) this past April with instructors and Marines participated in a motorcycle riding scenario at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California. The program provides mentors better tools to instruct Marines on the finer points of riding, which are essential to build discipline, sharpen awareness, and set the foundation for safe riding.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 14:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009146
    VIRIN: 260423-M-JQ184-5862
    Filename: DOD_111745828
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, The Rider Mentor Program Instructor Course, by Miles Migliara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    readiness
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (Fwd) Public Affairs
    Motorcycle Safety Foundation
    U.S. Mairne Corps
    MCAS Miramar
    Risk Management Directorate

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