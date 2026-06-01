The Rider Mentor Program Instructor Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009146" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Marine Corps Risk Management Directorate kicked off a two-day Rider Mentor Program Instructor Course (RMPIC) this past April with instructors and Marines participated in a motorcycle riding scenario at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California. The program provides mentors better tools to instruct Marines on the finer points of riding, which are essential to build discipline, sharpen awareness, and set the foundation for safe riding.