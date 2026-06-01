The Rider Mentor Program Instructor Course

The Marine Corps Risk Management Directorate kicked off a two-day Rider Mentor Program Instructor Course (RMPIC) this past April with instructors and Marines participated in a motorcycle riding scenario at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California. The program provides mentors better tools to instruct Marines on the finer points of riding, which are essential to build discipline, sharpen awareness, and set the foundation for safe riding.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 14:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009146
|VIRIN:
|260423-M-JQ184-5862
|Filename:
|DOD_111745828
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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