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    Idaho Chickens

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    MIDDLETON, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Video by Kirsten Strough 

    Natural Resources Conservation Service

    A small flock of chickens on a farm in Middleton, Idaho.

    Footage filmed on 5/26/2026 by USDA/Kirsten Strough

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 14:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009145
    VIRIN: 260526-P-C0002-7825
    Filename: DOD_111745818
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: MIDDLETON, IDAHO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Chickens, by Kirsten Strough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    farm animals
    chickens

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