Idaho Chickens

A small flock of chickens on a farm in Middleton, Idaho.
Footage filmed on 5/26/2026 by USDA/Kirsten Strough
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 14:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009145
|VIRIN:
|260526-P-C0002-7825
|Filename:
|DOD_111745818
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|MIDDLETON, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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