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    Guard slideshow for National Guard Day at Nationals Park

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    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Images of National Guard members conducting world-wide operations to be shown at the Washington Nationals National Guard Day. (Video edited by U.S. Army Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 14:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009143
    VIRIN: 260417-A-TA175-4531
    Filename: DOD_111745807
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard slideshow for National Guard Day at Nationals Park, by MSG Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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