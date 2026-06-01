Images of National Guard members conducting world-wide operations to be shown at the Washington Nationals National Guard Day. (Video edited by U.S. Army Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 14:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009143
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-TA175-4531
|Filename:
|DOD_111745807
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Guard slideshow for National Guard Day at Nationals Park, by MSG Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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