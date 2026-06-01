Farmer controls pivots with his phone

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Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009141" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Tyson Meeks, a farmer in Middleton, Idaho, installed two pivot irrigation sprinkler systems with the support of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).



In this b-roll package, Tyson shows NRCS employee Madeleine Cantu how he operates the sprinklers through his cell phone.



Footage filmed on 5/26/2026 by USDA/Kirsten Strough