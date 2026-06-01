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    Farmer controls pivots with his phone

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    MIDDLETON, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Video by Kirsten Strough 

    Natural Resources Conservation Service

    Tyson Meeks, a farmer in Middleton, Idaho, installed two pivot irrigation sprinkler systems with the support of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).

    In this b-roll package, Tyson shows NRCS employee Madeleine Cantu how he operates the sprinklers through his cell phone.

    Footage filmed on 5/26/2026 by USDA/Kirsten Strough

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 14:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009141
    VIRIN: 260526-O-UI255-6809
    Filename: DOD_111745796
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: MIDDLETON, IDAHO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Farmer controls pivots with his phone, by Kirsten Strough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    farmer
    technical support
    farm
    field
    smart agriculture

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