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    Farmer with sheep

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    MIDDLETON, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Video by Kirsten Strough 

    Natural Resources Conservation Service

    Tyson Meeks, a farmer in Middleton, Idaho, installed two pivot irrigation sprinkler systems with the support of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).

    In this b-roll package, he walks with his sheep. He got sheep to utilize the corners of his land where the irrigation does not reach.

    Footage filmed on 5/26/2026 by USDA/Kirsten Strough

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 14:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009140
    VIRIN: 260526-O-UI255-1667
    Filename: DOD_111745788
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: MIDDLETON, IDAHO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Farmer with sheep, by Kirsten Strough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    farmer
    Sheep
    farm

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