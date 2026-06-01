Tyson Meeks, a farmer in Middleton, Idaho, installed two pivot irrigation sprinkler systems with the support of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).
In this b-roll package, he walks with his sheep. He got sheep to utilize the corners of his land where the irrigation does not reach.
Footage filmed on 5/26/2026 by USDA/Kirsten Strough
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 14:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009140
|VIRIN:
|260526-O-UI255-1667
|Filename:
|DOD_111745788
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|MIDDLETON, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Farmer with sheep, by Kirsten Strough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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