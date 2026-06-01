VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony

U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct an AV-8B Harrier II “sundown” ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 3, 2026. The “sundown” of the AV-8B Harrier II, an iconic aircraft that has supported joint and Marine Corps operations for 40 years, also represents the dawn of a new era; it paves the way for 2nd MAW’s full transition to the F-35B and C Lightning II. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. David Ornelas Baeza)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 14:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009138
|VIRIN:
|260603-M-UJ436-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111745772
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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