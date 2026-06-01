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    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. David Ornelasbaeza 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct an AV-8B Harrier II “sundown” ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 3, 2026. The “sundown” of the AV-8B Harrier II, an iconic aircraft that has supported joint and Marine Corps operations for 40 years, also represents the dawn of a new era; it paves the way for 2nd MAW’s full transition to the F-35B and C Lightning II. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. David Ornelas Baeza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 14:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009138
    VIRIN: 260603-M-UJ436-1001
    Filename: DOD_111745772
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony, by Sgt David Ornelasbaeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMCNews, VMA-223, AV-8B Harrier II, 2MAW, HarrierSundown, JumpJet

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