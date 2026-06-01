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    Repairing Lorain West Breakwater with 1LT Samuel Yancey

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    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District is working on repairs to the west breakwater of Lorain Harbor, Lorain, Ohio, May 28, 2026. 1LT Samuel Yancey, Buffalo District project engineer, highlights features of the project as work continues. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 13:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009128
    VIRIN: 260529-A-VR700-8001
    Filename: DOD_111745611
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

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    This work, Repairing Lorain West Breakwater with 1LT Samuel Yancey, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Lorain
    Buffalo District
    Breakwater Repair
    USACE
    Navigation
    Army Corps of Engineers

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