Repairing Lorain West Breakwater with 1LT Samuel Yancey

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District is working on repairs to the west breakwater of Lorain Harbor, Lorain, Ohio, May 28, 2026. 1LT Samuel Yancey, Buffalo District project engineer, highlights features of the project as work continues. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 13:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009128
|VIRIN:
|260529-A-VR700-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_111745611
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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