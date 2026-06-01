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2026 NSA Cryptologic Memorial Day Observance Full Ceremony.



Transcript:

(Music)



There's over 180 military and civilian



names etched on that wall.



And today we add two more to it.



Staff Sergeant Jacob Galliher and



Sergeant Jacob Durham.



Let me first recognize the most important



people in this room.



It's the families.



But just know that there is nothing



more significant than the



sacrifice that you all have endured



and given on behalf of the nation.



With the loss of our two heroes.



Let's talk a little bit about



these two heroes.



The tale of two Jacobs, both in



different armed services.



There's a lot of similarities



between these two.



Their patriotism, their commitment,



their leadership.



This one's a little personal.



Had both these tragic events happened



a few years earlier.



I would have been their operational



commander.



We will likely never share the details of



what they're doing given the



secrecy around it.



I'm going to tell you right now the



mission that both these men



were performing was in support of making



sure that we avoid war.



Nothing we can do will bring them back.



Nothing will ease your loss and pain.



But I promise you, we will



never forget them.



When I was thinking through, hey,



what story of Jake do I want to share?



Was the day that we had absolute



chaos going on in our unit.



We had just been told, hey,



time to typhoon evac



and those are crazy.



When those things start kicking off



in Japan, typhoons are wild.



Jake popped out with this perfectly



combed hair.



Just surfer bro look.



And he looked me in the eyes and he



was like, Sir, it makes zero



sense for you to spin anybody else up.



I'm already here. I got my bags packed.



I'm ready to go. It caught me off guard.



I had to step back into my office and



I was like, this is straight



out of the book of Isaiah, right?



Like when you think of here



I am, Lord send me.



This was it.



But it's in those moments where you



see somebody's character.



It's not in front of a bunch of people.



It's when they approach you and they say,



hey, don't make somebody else go do this.



I'm here. I'm willing.



I'm ready to go. Send me.



This is just an absolutely unshakable



testament to who he was, Ivy.



He loved you. He loved those boys.



Man, I'll never forget those stories.



His sacrifice is forever woven into the



fabric of this nation's military history.



And for that, I am super grateful, Sir.



Thank you again.



Sergeant Durham was a remarkable



leader, a noncommissioned



officer of Marines,



a steadfast brother in arms within



our first radio battalion.



He embodied the very best qualities



we demand of our Marines, and



his commitment was absolute, both



to the important cryptologic



mission and to his fellow Marines.



He was an ideal teammate who led through



quiet professionalism,



selflessness always placing others



before himself, with a



dedication that made all of us



better for having him within our ranks.



We knew he had an adventurous spirit



when at four years old, he



donned a towel to serve as a cape, turned



on the ceiling fan in his



room, and jumped from his bunk bed



to grab hold of a fan blade.



The blade broke off knocking him to the



floor, but that didn't seem



to deter him because he tried it a



second time, with the same result.



School was not Jake's favorite place,



so his enlistment in the Marines



just really surprised us.



We told him there are no shortcuts in



the Marines, but that didn't deter him.



Nor did he give up when he ended up



in the recovery ward multiple



times for stress fractures



in his legs and hip.



He was determined to become a Marine,



and so a Marine he became,



and he loved it.



We were so proud of the boy that the



young man that Jacob had



become and the life he was



making for himself.



What remains now are all the wonderful



memories of the 22 years that



came before that.



And for that at least, we have found



a way to be grateful.



We will now unveil the name



of Jacob Galliher.



We will now unveil the name



of Sergeant Durham.



Present arms.



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