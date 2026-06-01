SAN DIEGO (June 2, 2026) This video highlights researchers from the Operational Readiness Division of the Naval Health Research Center conducting critical cold water immersion events at both the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to analyze how extreme temperatures impact warfighter cognitive performance and decision-making. Through cold water immersion studies, NHRC develops life-saving strategies that enable the warfighter to overcome the initial, lethal shock of entering frigid water. This vital research provides the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and joint forces with the tools to maintain cognitive function and enhance survivability in the most extreme maritime environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Reyes/released)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 12:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009113
|VIRIN:
|260602-N-VK447-5513
|Filename:
|DOD_111745322
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Health Research Center's Operational Readiness Cold Water Research Highlights, by Matthew Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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