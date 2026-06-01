Naval Health Research Center's Operational Readiness Cold Water Research Highlights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009113" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SAN DIEGO (June 2, 2026) This video highlights researchers from the Operational Readiness Division of the Naval Health Research Center conducting critical cold water immersion events at both the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to analyze how extreme temperatures impact warfighter cognitive performance and decision-making. Through cold water immersion studies, NHRC develops life-saving strategies that enable the warfighter to overcome the initial, lethal shock of entering frigid water. This vital research provides the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and joint forces with the tools to maintain cognitive function and enhance survivability in the most extreme maritime environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Reyes/released)