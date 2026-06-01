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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Sgt. Maj. Galick Visits the Buffalo District

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    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers senior enlisted advisor, visited the Buffalo District meeting with personnel and observing ongoing operations, Cleveland, Ohio, May 20, 2026. The visit highlighted the Buffalo District’s role in supporting navigation, flood risk management, and mission readiness across the Great Lakes and surrounding region. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 11:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009107
    VIRIN: 260601-A-VR700-9001
    Filename: DOD_111745209
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    USACE
    Team
    Army Corps of Engineers
    CSG Galick

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