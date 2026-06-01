U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Sgt. Maj. Galick Visits the Buffalo District

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers senior enlisted advisor, visited the Buffalo District meeting with personnel and observing ongoing operations, Cleveland, Ohio, May 20, 2026. The visit highlighted the Buffalo District’s role in supporting navigation, flood risk management, and mission readiness across the Great Lakes and surrounding region. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 11:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009107
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-VR700-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111745209
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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