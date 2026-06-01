U.S. Marines with Marine Forces Reserve describes safety as a service member working in New Orleans, June. 3, 2026. This video highlights Marines and families advocating for their shared experience in safety both in the operational environment and community of New Orleans. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aaron TorresLemus, Cpl. Kanoa Thomas, Cpl. Carlina Holland, Lance Cpl. Owen Long and Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)
By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:
"Guitar-Promotional-Pop-Full-Mix" by Cephas / https://stock.adobe.com/
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 12:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009105
|VIRIN:
|260603-M-MO302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111745163
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Service Member Safety in New Orleans, by Cpl Carlina Holland, LCpl Owen Long, LCpl Allan Rodriguez-Rivera, Cpl Kanoa Thomas and Sgt Aaron TorresLemus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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