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    AEDC, VA cut ribbon on clinic expansion

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    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Video by Bradley Hicks and David Wright

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex

    AEDC, VA cut ribbon on clinic expansion

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 13:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009101
    VIRIN: 260529-F-EX543-1001
    Filename: DOD_111745133
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TENNESSEE, US

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    This work, AEDC, VA cut ribbon on clinic expansion, by Bradley Hicks and David Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Arnold Engineering Development Complex, Arnold Air Force Base, Veterans Affairs

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