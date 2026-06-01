157 IN BDE Holiday Greeting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009099" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — U.S. Army Col. Frank Hooker, commander of the 157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Lowery, the brigade senior enlisted advisor, share a holiday greeting with Soldiers, civilians and family members during the Christmas season at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Dec. 19, 2025. The message recognized the dedication, sacrifice and continued support of the Falcon Brigade team and their families throughout the year. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)