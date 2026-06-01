157 IN BDE Holiday Greeting

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — U.S. Army Col. Frank Hooker, commander of the 157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Lowery, the brigade senior enlisted advisor, share a holiday greeting with Soldiers, civilians and family members during the Christmas season at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Dec. 19, 2025. The message recognized the dedication, sacrifice and continued support of the Falcon Brigade team and their families throughout the year. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 11:05
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1009099
|VIRIN:
|251219-A-FB640-7941
|Filename:
|DOD_111745104
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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