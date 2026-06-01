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    157 IN BDE Holiday Greeting

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    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — U.S. Army Col. Frank Hooker, commander of the 157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Lowery, the brigade senior enlisted advisor, share a holiday greeting with Soldiers, civilians and family members during the Christmas season at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Dec. 19, 2025. The message recognized the dedication, sacrifice and continued support of the Falcon Brigade team and their families throughout the year. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 11:05
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1009099
    VIRIN: 251219-A-FB640-7941
    Filename: DOD_111745104
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US

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    This work, 157 IN BDE Holiday Greeting, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    157 Infantry Brigade
    Holiday Greeting 2025
    vigilance and valor

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