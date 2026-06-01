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    Saving Lives Interview with SSG Austin Glasgow

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    INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — Staff Sgt. Austin Glasgow, assigned to the 157th Armored Brigade, discusses the actions that led to him receiving the Indiana Distinguished Service Cross during an interview at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 10, 2026. Glasgow was recognized for his bravery and quick actions as one of the first individuals on scene of a life-threatening semi-truck accident in September 2024. During the incident, Glasgow and other service members rendered aid to injured occupants before first responders arrived. Glasgow, along with Sgt. 1st Class Sean Wade-Brache, received the Indiana Distinguished Service Cross, the Indiana Army National Guard's highest awarded medal, for their life-saving actions. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 10:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1009097
    VIRIN: 260210-A-FB640-4639
    Filename: DOD_111745077
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: INDIANA, US

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    This work, Saving Lives Interview with SSG Austin Glasgow, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    saving lives when it matters
    157 Infantry Brigade
    vigilance and valor

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