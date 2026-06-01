Saving Lives Interview with SSG Austin Glasgow

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009097" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — Staff Sgt. Austin Glasgow, assigned to the 157th Armored Brigade, discusses the actions that led to him receiving the Indiana Distinguished Service Cross during an interview at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 10, 2026. Glasgow was recognized for his bravery and quick actions as one of the first individuals on scene of a life-threatening semi-truck accident in September 2024. During the incident, Glasgow and other service members rendered aid to injured occupants before first responders arrived. Glasgow, along with Sgt. 1st Class Sean Wade-Brache, received the Indiana Distinguished Service Cross, the Indiana Army National Guard's highest awarded medal, for their life-saving actions. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)