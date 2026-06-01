U.S. Army Soldiers and Romanian allies strengthen NATO partnership through cross-training at Polish weapons range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009094" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to; Alpha Company, 8th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division; Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division; and Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland train with soldiers from the 288th Air Defense Battalion, Romanian Land Force on the PM md. 65 and Jericho 941 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 2, 2026. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain) Music is used with permissions and licensing rights from Envato Elements.