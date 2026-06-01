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    U.S. Army Soldiers and Romanian allies strengthen NATO partnership through cross-training at Polish weapons range

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    POLAND

    06.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to; Alpha Company, 8th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division; Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division; and Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland train with soldiers from the 288th Air Defense Battalion, Romanian Land Force on the PM md. 65 and Jericho 941 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 2, 2026. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain) Music is used with permissions and licensing rights from Envato Elements.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 10:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009094
    VIRIN: 260602-A-KC361-1001
    Filename: DOD_111745048
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers and Romanian allies strengthen NATO partnership through cross-training at Polish weapons range, by SSG Emilie Lenglain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2ABCT
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    1st Cavalry Division
    366thMPAD26
    1ADCABVIDEOS

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