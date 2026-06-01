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    Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition lead up B-Roll

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    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Grill and Staff Sgt. Sean Anderson, Observer Controller/Trainers assigned to the 157th Infantry Brigade, participate in the opening day of the Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 17, 2026. The multi-day competition brought together Soldiers from across the Army to test their proficiency in small unmanned aircraft systems operations, technical expertise, tactical decision-making and physical endurance. Grill and Anderson represented the Falcon Brigade as they began a series of challenging events designed to identify the Army’s top drone warfighters. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 10:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009093
    VIRIN: 260216-A-FB640-7224
    Filename: DOD_111745014
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition lead up B-Roll, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    157th Infantry Brigade
    CAMP ATTERBURY
    Best Drone Warfighter Competition

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