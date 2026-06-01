Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition lead up B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009093" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Grill and Staff Sgt. Sean Anderson, Observer Controller/Trainers assigned to the 157th Infantry Brigade, participate in the opening day of the Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 17, 2026. The multi-day competition brought together Soldiers from across the Army to test their proficiency in small unmanned aircraft systems operations, technical expertise, tactical decision-making and physical endurance. Grill and Anderson represented the Falcon Brigade as they began a series of challenging events designed to identify the Army’s top drone warfighters. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)