Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition lead up

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Grill and Staff Sgt. Sean Anderson, Observer Controller/Trainers assigned to the 157th Infantry Brigade, participate in the opening day of the Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 17, 2026. The multi-day competition brought together Soldiers from across the Army to test their proficiency in small unmanned aircraft systems operations, technical expertise, tactical decision-making and physical endurance. Grill and Anderson represented the Falcon Brigade as they began a series of challenging events designed to identify the Army’s top drone warfighters. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 10:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009091
|VIRIN:
|260216-A-FB640-4786
|Filename:
|DOD_111744998
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
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|0
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|0
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