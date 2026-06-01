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    DHA SBIR-STTR Three-Phase Process

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    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Crystal Deleon 

    Defense Health Agency

    SBIR and STTR programs conduct a project, if successful, through three phases. Proposals submitted in response to the solicitation topics are competitively selected for Phase I awards. Phase I is the entry point to the program, and it cannot be bypassed.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 10:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009090
    VIRIN: 260601-O-UP648-9112
    Filename: DOD_111744991
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US

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    This work, DHA SBIR-STTR Three-Phase Process, by Crystal Deleon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    STTR

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