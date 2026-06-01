SBIR and STTR programs conduct a project, if successful, through three phases. Proposals submitted in response to the solicitation topics are competitively selected for Phase I awards. Phase I is the entry point to the program, and it cannot be bypassed.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 10:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009090
|VIRIN:
|260601-O-UP648-9112
|Filename:
|DOD_111744991
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|US
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This work, DHA SBIR-STTR Three-Phase Process, by Crystal Deleon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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