2-289 IN BN FTX

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 289th Infantry Regiment, 157th Infantry Brigade, conduct a Situational Training Exercise lane during a battalion field training exercise at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, March 2025. The exercise certified Observer Controller/Trainers and provided realistic training that included counter-unmanned aircraft system reactions, force-on-force engagements, and after-action reviews. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 10:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009086
|VIRIN:
|260306-A-FB640-2110
|Filename:
|DOD_111744957
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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