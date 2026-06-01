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    157 IN BDE FTX, 1-345 BEB Demolition Class

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    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 345th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 157th Infantry Brigade, participate in a demolition class at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, April 11, 2025. The training built on previous instruction covering obstacle construction and helped observer, coach/trainer teams better understand how to reduce and destroy battlefield obstacles. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 10:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009083
    VIRIN: 260411-A-FB640-4925
    Filename: DOD_111744935
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US

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    This work, 157 IN BDE FTX, 1-345 BEB Demolition Class, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    Field Training Exercise (FTX)
    Warrior Battalion
    demolition training exercise
    157 Infantry Brigade
    vigilance and valor

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