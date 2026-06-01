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    USS Wyoming Completes Successful Demonstration and Shakedown Operations (DASO)

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    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer David Holmes  

    PAE Strategic Systems Programs

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 17, 2021) An unarmed Trident II D5LE missile launches from the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation (DASO) 31. This launch was part of the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Program’s DASO certification process. The primary objective of DASO is to evaluate and demonstrate the readiness of the SSBN’s Strategic Weapon System (SWS) and crew before operational deployment following the submarine’s engineered refueling overhaul. U.S. Navy video /Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 10:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009082
    VIRIN: 210917-N-JS726-2001
    Filename: DOD_111744931
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, USS Wyoming Completes Successful Demonstration and Shakedown Operations (DASO), by CPO David Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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