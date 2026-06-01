CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 345th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 157th Infantry Brigade, build a concertina wire obstacle during observer, coach/trainer training at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, April 11, 2025. The training ensured OC/T teams understood how to properly emplace the obstacle and how to react when a small unmanned aircraft system flew overhead. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 10:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009078
|VIRIN:
|260411-A-FB640-3031
|Filename:
|DOD_111744918
|Length:
|00:05:05
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 157 IN BDE FTX, 1-345 BEB Create a Barrier B-Roll, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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