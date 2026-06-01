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    2026 NSA Cryptologic Memorial Day Observance Ceremony Highlight

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    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Courtesy Video

    National Security Agency

    2026 NSA Cryptologic Memorial Day Observance Ceremony Highlight Video Transcript

    (Music)

    There's over 180 military and civilian

    names etched on that wall.

    And today we add two more to it.

    Staff Sergeant Jacob Galliher and

    Sergeant Jacob Durham.

    Let me first recognize the most important

    people in this room.

    It's the families.

    But just know that there is nothing

    more significant than the

    sacrifice that you all have endured

    and given on behalf of the nation.

    With the loss of our two heroes.

    Let's talk a little bit about

    these two heroes.

    The tale of two Jacobs, both in

    different armed services.

    There's a lot of similarities

    between these two.

    Their patriotism, their commitment,

    their leadership.

    This one's a little personal.

    Had both these tragic events happened

    a few years earlier.

    I would have been their operational

    commander.

    We will likely never share the details of

    what they're doing given the

    secrecy around it.

    I'm going to tell you right now the

    mission that both these men

    were performing was in support of making

    sure that we avoid war.

    Nothing we can do will bring them back.

    Nothing will ease your loss and pain.

    But I promise you, we will

    never forget them.

    When I was thinking through, hey,

    what story of Jake do I want to share?

    Was the day that we had absolute

    chaos going on in our unit.

    We had just been told, hey,

    time to typhoon evac

    and those are crazy.

    When those things start kicking off

    in Japan, typhoons are wild.

    Jake popped out with this perfectly

    combed hair.

    Just surfer bro look.

    And he looked me in the eyes and he

    was like, Sir, it makes zero

    sense for you to spin anybody else up.

    I'm already here. I got my bags packed.

    I'm ready to go. It caught me off guard.

    I had to step back into my office and

    I was like, this is straight

    out of the book of Isaiah, right?

    Like when you think of here

    I am, Lord send me.

    This was it.

    But it's in those moments where you

    see somebody's character.

    It's not in front of a bunch of people.

    It's when they approach you and they say,

    hey, don't make somebody else go do this.

    I'm here. I'm willing.

    I'm ready to go. Send me.

    This is just an absolutely unshakable

    testament to who he was, Ivy.

    He loved you. He loved those boys.

    Man, I'll never forget those stories.

    His sacrifice is forever woven into the

    fabric of this nation's military history.

    And for that, I am super grateful, Sir.

    Thank you again.

    Sergeant Durham was a remarkable

    leader, a noncommissioned

    officer of Marines,

    a steadfast brother in arms within

    our first radio battalion.

    He embodied the very best qualities

    we demand of our Marines, and

    his commitment was absolute, both

    to the important cryptologic

    mission and to his fellow Marines.

    He was an ideal teammate who led through

    quiet professionalism,

    selflessness always placing others

    before himself, with a

    dedication that made all of us

    better for having him within our ranks.

    We knew he had an adventurous spirit

    when at four years old, he

    donned a towel to serve as a cape, turned

    on the ceiling fan in his

    room, and jumped from his bunk bed

    to grab hold of a fan blade.

    The blade broke off knocking him to the

    floor, but that didn't seem

    to deter him because he tried it a

    second time, with the same result.

    School was not Jake's favorite place,

    so his enlistment in the Marines

    just really surprised us.

    We told him there are no shortcuts in

    the Marines, but that didn't deter him.

    Nor did he give up when he ended up

    in the recovery ward multiple

    times for stress fractures

    in his legs and hip.

    He was determined to become a Marine,

    and so a Marine he became,

    and he loved it.

    We were so proud of the boy that the

    young man that Jacob had

    become and the life he was

    making for himself.

    What remains now are all the wonderful

    memories of the 22 years that

    came before that.

    And for that at least, we have found

    a way to be grateful.

    We will now unveil the name

    of Jacob Galliher.

    We will now unveil the name

    of Sergeant Durham.

    Present arms.

    [TAPS PLAYING]

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 10:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009075
    VIRIN: 260603-D-IM742-2026
    Filename: DOD_111744887
    Length: 00:06:26
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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