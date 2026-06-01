(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Turbo Distribution 26-4 Recap Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brooke Spenner 

    U.S. Transportation Command     

    Mr. Austin Emery, U.S. Transportation Command exercise program manager, speaks about exercise Turbo Distribution 26-4 while cargo is unloaded from the Bob Hope-class MV Roy P. Benavidez (T-AKR 306), a large, medium speed roll-on, roll-off ship, at the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi, on May 21, 2026. The cargo was transported as part of USTRANSCOM exercise Turbo Distribution traveling from Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico. (DOW Video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 09:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009068
    VIRIN: 260528-F-MV819-1002
    Filename: DOD_111744837
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turbo Distribution 26-4 Recap Reel, by TSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    turbodistribution
    Turbo Distribution
    US Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM)
    317th Airlift Squadron
    ARTRANS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video