Turbo Distribution 26-4 Recap Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009068" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mr. Austin Emery, U.S. Transportation Command exercise program manager, speaks about exercise Turbo Distribution 26-4 while cargo is unloaded from the Bob Hope-class MV Roy P. Benavidez (T-AKR 306), a large, medium speed roll-on, roll-off ship, at the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi, on May 21, 2026. The cargo was transported as part of USTRANSCOM exercise Turbo Distribution traveling from Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico. (DOW Video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)